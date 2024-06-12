UAE: Police warn motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents recorded in 2023

Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
Last year, 22 accidents were reported in the UAE that were caused by tyre explosions, according to the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) records. Thirteen (13) of these accidents were committed in Abu Dhabi, 4 in Dubai, 1 each in Sharjah and Fujairah, and 3 in Ras Al Khaimah.
As summer temperatures soar, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded drivers to inspect their tyres regularly. The risk of blowouts increases during periods of high heat, making tyre maintenance crucial, according to their latest road safety campaign.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As part of the 'safe summer' and 'accident-free summer' campaigns, drivers are urged to inspect their vehicles periodically to ensure safety by detecting any damage or cracks that could lead to tyre blowouts and subsequent traffic accidents.
Speed increases the chances of a tyre burst on the road, but there are several other factors:
Tyre age: Tyres deteriorate over time and with bad driving habits, losing traction and increasing the risk of bursts.
Heat pressure: Excessive heat raises tyre pressure, leading to expansion and potential bursts.
Overloading: Exceeding a vehicle's payload capacity puts extra stress on tyres, causing them to burst.
Damaged tyres: Worn-out or damaged tyres should be repaired or replaced promptly to avoid bursts.
Tyre quality: Low-quality tyres wear out faster and are more prone to bursts.
Inflation: Both under-inflated and over-inflated tyres are prone to damage and bursting.
Driving a vehicle with damaged or worn-out tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment, according to the police, citing Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law. Authorities have increased traffic checks to catch violators and warn of the dangers of driving with bad tyres.
According to MOI records drivers received a total of 18,145 violations for driving with unfit tyres. 8,984 motorists in Abu Dhabi, 2,413 in Dubai, 2,093 in Sharjah, 1,572 in Ajman, 182 in Umm Al-Quwain, 2,260 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 641 in Fujairah violated the traffic rule.
ALSO READ:
Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
The 828-metre skyscraper will display the Philippine flag at 7.50pm, showcasing the banner that was first hoisted on June 12, 1898
Starting from mid-August 2024, gradual administrative penalties will be imposed on violators, ranging from warnings and fines up to Dh150,000
The one-stop shop added new branches, including five lounges offering services in various locations in the emirate and two branches inside Dubai International Airport
This approach should put an end to the cycle of violence, hatred and extremism, based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, it said
Revenues amount to Dh65.728 billion and expenditures amount to Dh64.060 billion
The exhibition will foster a deeper commitment and connection to our planet's incredible biodiversity
Orlagh Dempsey will be part of a three-member team and will travel over 1,500km in an 8-metre boat with no engine, no motor, or sails