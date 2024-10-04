E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Police to start night patrols at residential areas, workers' housing sites in Umm Al Quwain

The initiative aims to ensure residential neighbourhoods are secured to the maximum at night time

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Screengrab from Umm Al Quwain video/X
Photo: Screengrab from Umm Al Quwain video/X

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM

To ensure security during the evening hours, Umm Al Quwain police started night patrols around the streets of the emirate, it said on Friday.

The initiative aims "to inspect residential neighbourhoods, places where expatriate workers gather, workers’ housing areas, and industrial areas", it added.


The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police posted a video on X that shows patrol cars being driven in the streets at night.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In March, The Umm Al Quwain police confiscated a number of vehicles after the drivers gathered in one location and engaged in reckless racing on the streets of the emirate. This dangerous behaviour not only jeopardised the lives of the motorists involved but also seriously threatened other road users.

The police called on all drivers and road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, emphasising the importance of avoiding reckless behaviour on the roads to prevent potential traffic accidents.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE