UAE police to serve at Paris 2024 Olympics; training includes French lessons

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:21 PM

The UAE police will play an important role in ensuring security at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, according to an announcement by the Ministry in Interior.

In response to an invitation from France, the UAE police support team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units from various UAE police force have undergone rigorous field exercises and language training in preparation for the global event.

The team has received specialised field training to handle various security scenarios, implement security plans, provide first aid, and French language lessons to enhance integration and communication with the public.

Announced by the authority on X, the initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to international cooperation in ensuring the safety and smooth operation of major sporting gatherings.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of this mission, stating: "You will head to friendly France next week and be part of the police system. We want you to integrate into it and serve them as you serve in the UAE." He added: "There will be citizens from all over the world and Emirati citizens there, and we will serve them equally."