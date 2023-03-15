UAE: Police to embalm corpses on relatives' request, whether or not death is criminal

The authority notes that there has been a 7% decrease in the rate of serious crimes in Sharjah since 2021

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:19 PM

Sharjah Police have announced a project to embalm corpses in their forensic laboratory on request of the deceased's relatives, whether the death was criminal or natural.

The embalming will be conducted by Emirati cadres who have qualified for the job through specialised training courses. The service will be conducted using advanced equipment and devices embalming process.

98 per cent feel safe in Sharjah

This came during the 6th annual media forum under the slogan 'The role of media in promoting sustainable development.'

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, confirmed that Sharjah Police have achieved a milestone, in that 98 per cent of the public feel safe in the emirate.

He added that the authority made great strides in achieving its strategic objectives in 2022, which came as a result of continuous work.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al stressed that the achievements made by the Sharjah Police year after year are a reflection of the directive's wise leadership in the emirate.

Crime rates

Revealing the results of the indicators of the National Agenda for the past year 2022, he stated that the average of serious crime rate amounted to 37.12 crimes per 100,000 people, with a decrease of 7 per cent from the previous year, while the number of deaths resulting from road accidents decreased to 2.22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants - a decrease of 22 per cent from the previous year, and the average number of road accidents reached 7 accidents per 10,000 vehicles - a decrease of 22 per cent from the previous year, indicating that the index of the sense of safety reached 98 per cent for the past year.

Emergency response

The police achieved the emergency response rate of 4.58 minutes, a decrease of 15 per cent from the last year.

Drugs crimes

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Mohammed bin Rabia, Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Department at Sharjah Police, said that there was a decrease in the number of drug crimes that were recorded last year by 7.1 per cent. He attributed this to the increase in the number of awareness programs to 125 events and activities, an increase of 54.3 per cent over the year 2021. The programmes have benefitted 98,252 people.

He noted the most prominent drug cases of 2022, including the 'Precious hunting' case, in which 216 kilograms of narcotic substances and psychotropic substances were seized, and the 'Eid' case, in which 115 kilograms of narcotic substances were seized, in addition to 51,000 narcotic pills and 7 defendants.

Another case was the 'Safe suburbs' one, in which 24 kilograms of narcotics, 500,000 Captagon pills were seized and 58 defendants were arrested.

Surveillance cameras

The Director of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, Colonel Nasser bin Afsan, revealed that the installation of 65,799 cameras has been completed. They were distributed on all public roads and vital facilities in the emirate. The cameras contributed to covering 85 per cent of the area of Sharjah, while 27,000 cameras were added during the last seven months.

Over 1 million traffic violations

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, stated that the number of traffic violations issued exceeded a million during the past year.

He pointed out that most of the violations focused on speeding in general.

He said that that the permanent discount initiative was launched at a rate of 35 per cent on all violations committed and starts on April 1. It is applicable to all violations except severe ones, such as driving at an excessive speed that constitutes a danger, or driving without a licence.

He pointed out that that discount continues at the same rate for two months and then drops to 25 per cent, and if payment is not made within a year, the fine discount is cancelled.

Security challenges

Brigadier General Ahmed Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, confirmed that there are a number of challenges facing the police, most notably electronic and digital crimes. Sharjah Police have a trained team to look forward to the future and predict future crimes, especially in light of the changing form of crimes.

The team works to predict future methods of drug smuggling and murder.

Cyber crime

Colonel Omar Abu Al Zawd, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said that cybercrime has become an obsession for police authority especially - electronic extortion cases.

He revealed that a total of 577electronic extortion reports had been received in the Investigation Department over the phone, and more than 200 communications via the service Najeed. In addition to 441 reports of electronic fraud.

Zero crimes in industrial areas

Colonel Youssef bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, revealed that thefts topped the crimes committed in the industrial areas last year, but we started to address them, and we have a positive model, which is (Industrial 10), where all roads were lit and paved, and after those procedures, we reached (0) crimes in the industrial area 10.

