UAE: Police tighten security to prevent spread of Covid, camping violations

Intensified patrol seized many vehicles from campsites that did not comply with traffic laws

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 1:02 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 1:03 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has intensified patrols in desert camping areas to ensure the application of Covid-19 preventive measures.

They also increased security to prevent reckless driving of motorbikes, disturbance in the area, cutting trees for firewood and cooking, and spoiling the beauty of nature.

Brigadier General Ahmed Al Samm Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the keenness of the Ras Al Khaimah Police to implement deterrent measures in all camping areas of the Emirate during the winter season.

The police intensified patrols in these areas to ensure implementation of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reduce hostile behaviour, and spread awareness.

He urged the bikers and drivers to abide by traffic laws and public safety, and bear the consequences of accidents, in light of the insurance companies' rejection from covering the results of accidents, which fall outside the general framework of laws approved by the Ministry of Interior.

The official pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah Police has recently dealt directly with campers' complaints regarding the inconvenience of driving vehicles and motorcycles near families.

ALSO READ:

The intensified patrol seized many vehicles that did not comply with traffic laws.

Parents are responsible for educating their children about respecting natural sites and families and not driving recklessly, which can lead to injuries among people present in those sites.