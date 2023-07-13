UAE: Police surprise hospital patients with flowers, gifts

The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative

Police not just make the city safe and secure, but also shower gifts and bring smiles on people's faces.

A delegation from the department visited patients at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital and showered them flowers and gifts.

