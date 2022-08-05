UAE: Police say child missing in Ajman is fake news

Authorities urge residents to obtain information from verified and official sources

Authorities in Ajman have denied rumours of a missing child in the emirate. In a tweet posted on its official social media account, Ajman Police clarified that the news was fake.

UAE authorities have urged residents to obtain information only from verified and official sources.

