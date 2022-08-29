UAE: Police rescue 5 Asians lost in the mountains

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022

Ras Al Khaimah police rescued five Asian people from Qada’a valley on Sunday evening.

Colonel Dr Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub, Director of the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the people has strayed from the mountain area in the emirate.

He said that the police received a report of five people that had gone astray in the mountains, in the area of Wadi Quda'ah.

The operations room then dispatched air support the rescue team to move towards the valley. The teams managed to locate them within a few minutes.

The people were then provided with the necessary support. Four of the five people were taken to the their vehicles. The fifth person was taken to the hospital as he was unwell due to heat and exhaustion.

The fifth person is in stable condition.

Colonel bin Yaqoub has urged the public to avoid going into rugged mountainous areas, especially during the day when temperatures are high.

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah police is always ready to provide their service to citizens, residents, and visitors in distress.

