UAE: Police rescue youth as vehicle's cruise control fails at 120 km/h

Motorist was driving on Khor Fakkan road when incident happened

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 5:45 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 5:57 PM

A 22-year-old Emirati motorist was rescued by Sharjah Police after his vehicle's cruise control failed to respond, as he was travelling at a speed of 120 km/h on the Khor Fakkan Road on Wednesday .

The Central Operations Room at Sharjah Police received a call about the incident at about 2.10am. A patrol team was dispatched immediately and they managed to bring the car under control soon.

The police first urged the motorist to remain calm and follow instructions. One patrol team went ahead of the vehicle to keep the road clear, while another vehicle followed the motorist. They then urged the man to steer the vehicle to the slow lane, and switch on the hazard lights.

To bring the speeding vehicle to a halt, a patrol car drove in front of motorist's vehicle and slowed down until both vehicles touched each other. Then the police vehicle reduced its speed gradually to bring the Emirati's vehicle to a complete halt.

The man did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

The Sharjah Police General Command has urged motorists not to completely rely on their vehicle's cruise control, and abide by legal speeds limits and safety instructions. In the event of emergencies they should call the police control room.