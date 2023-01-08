UAE: Police raise awareness about importance of smart fire alarm systems

The 'Hassantuk' solution was launched in 2018 to monitor and detect fire and smoke in commercial buildings and residential apartments

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 4:53 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 5:31 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have highlighted the importance of installing smart fire alarm systems, ‘Hassantuk’, to prevent home fires and enhancing community safety.

The message was conveyed through the police’s safety campaign, 'Our Country is Safe', program, which broadcasts on Abu Dhabi Radio.

Smart fire alarm systems have been installed in thousands of homes in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, including homes for low-income families, in the recent years.

The Intelligent Command and Control solution was launched in 2018 by the UAE Civil Defence, under the direction of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), to monitor and detect fire and smoke in commercial buildings and residential apartments.

Homes registered under the social security scheme in UAE have been secured by installing a smart fire alarm system, wireless detectors for heat, fire smoke, gas and carbon monoxide, as well as internal and external sound alarm devices and other necessary technical equipment that ensure connecting targeted villas to the Ministry of Interior’s smart system.

During the radio broadcast, Captain Khaled Ibrahim Al Marzouqi also from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said the installation of Hassantuk smart fire alarm system in the homes was to ensure immediate and rapid response and ensure their utmost safety from fire hazards.

“The Hassantuk system was designed to ensure the round-the-clock security and safety of individuals and property, including unmanned or vacant villas,” he said.

“The system aims to enforce a proactive detection of any fire-related or maintenance of system itself in every home across the UAE, thus reducing the impact of any emergency and creating safer communities.”

Major Engineer Youssef Saif Al Kaabi from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said: “These buildings and facilities fulfill the required requirements after field inspection by specialists in the sector to ensure that they are applied to the required procedures.”

He praised the cooperation of the local authorities concerned with issuing building permits and licenses to practice commercial activities with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in the emirate, explaining that with the presence of this cooperation, the authority ensures the provision of an effective prevention and safety system in all facilities and buildings across Abu Dhabi, which enhances the provision of a safe and supportive environment for investment and investors.

“Providing a safe system for the requirements of prevention and safety in buildings requires the provision of basic and various requirements, the most important of which is to apply for the issuance of a facility or building licence through the Federal Prevention and Safety Measures Program and to provide all documents stipulated in the laws and regulations, and then the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority accredits the company specialized in field work,” he said.

“Then, the authority's inspectors follow up their tasks to ensure that what has been implemented is in conformity with the required procedures. It is the responsibility of the owner of the building or whoever is in his position to ensure that the buildings and facilities meet the approved requirements.”

According to authorities, Hassantuk optimises the UAE’s key response to fire and emergency alerts through a 24x7 connected fire alarm system by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence smart technologies to monitor and report fire incidents.

