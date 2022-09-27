UAE: Police launch social club for prison inmates with library, classrooms, computers

International Fund for Houbara Conservation showcases live birds to create awareness about their role in Arab heritage
The Punitive and Correctional Institution of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, has launched a social club for inmates with the aim of enhancing cultural and social support.
Colonel Abdullah Al-Haimer, Director of the Institution, explained that the establishment of the social club comes as the foundation has been the most prominent and longstanding supporter of the institution's activities and events.
He pointed out that the new social club will include a traditional and electronic public library, computers, and classrooms. The club is also scheduled to attract various events, programmes, social, cultural and other activities that the institution intends to implement for the benefit of the inmates.
Al-Haimer pointed out that the presence of such a social club will contribute to strengthening cultural and social support for inmates of the institution, allowing them to invest their free time in a beneficial way that contributes to the enhancement and diversification of their knowledge.
