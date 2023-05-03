UAE: Police issue warning about reduced visibility on roads today

Failure to subscribe by June 30 will result in a penalty of Dh400 for employees
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a weather warning to motorists to ensure their safety on the road.
The authority took to Twitter on Wednesday to alert residents about dust formation, which leads to reduced horizontal visibility while driving.
The police warn motorists to pay attention to the road. They specifically mention the use of mobile phones, asking those driving to refrain from using their phones and taking pictures while operating vehicles.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier predicted a sandy and dusty day ahead. Dusty and cloudy weather conditions have been forecast over the next three days as well. Winds with top speeds of 59kmph will kick up dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NCM’s five-day forecast.
Temperatures are generally on the rise, as winter officially ended in the country.
“This month is … the first transition period between winter and summer,” the NCM said, referring to May as the ‘spring’ season.
