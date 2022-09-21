UAE: Police issue over 25,000 SMS warnings instead of fines for minor traffic violations

Sheikh Mohamed wishes them success in their mission
Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday said that it had issued 25,383 warning messages to drivers instead of traffic violations during the first half of 2022.
It explained that the initiative to replace minor traffic violations with warning messages for offending motorists is an awareness tool aimed at alerting violators of the importance of following traffic regulations, and reviewing negative traffic behaviours.
According to a statement by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the SMS campaign is intended to encourage positive driving behaviour on the emirate's roads.
The statement adds that the campaign does not cover severe traffic violations, including running of red lights, over-tinted windows, and exceeding maximum speed limits.
More to follow.
