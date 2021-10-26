UAE: Police honour expats for returning lost cash

The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE
Abu Dhabi Police has honoured two expatriates for their honesty after they returned a lost wallet, containing money and other official documents.
The two expats, an Arab and an Asian national, on Tuesday found the wallet at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal and handed it over to the Transportation Security Department of the Criminal Security Sector.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, director of the Criminal Security Sector confirmed Abu Dhabi Police's keen interest in honouring those collaborating with the force. He praised their integrity and sincere efforts in serving the community.
The officer pointed out that the behaviour of such residents contribute to the consolidation of values, customs, and good qualities that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the society.
The men, in turn, thanked the Police for the recognition and stressed their keenness to continue performing their duty of doing good in the community.
