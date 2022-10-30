UAE: Police fulfil wish of 3 children, take them along for humanitarian work

RTA urges drivers to exercise caution and follow signs
The Sharjah Community Police Department has fulfilled the wish of three children by taking them along for humanitarian work.
Students accompanied the police to visit retirement home and a construction site to provide them with food and water.
On the trip, the children were briefed on the role of the community police in enhancing security and safety.
Lieutenant Maryam Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Community Programs section, said: “The fulfilment of the wish made the children happy and had a good impact on them. Strengthened the values of compassion and solidarity, and built bridges of communication with the segments of society, and contributed to the formation of a positive personality. It also enhanced their sense of security and safety.”
