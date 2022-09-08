UAE: Police fly medical staff to pregnant woman needing C-section, airlift newborns to hospital

Twins were flown in an incubator to a facility to receive necessary care

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM

Abu Dhabi Police flew medical staff to a woman who needed an emergency Caesarian and then flew her twin newborns to a nearby hospital.

According to an official Facebook post, the police's Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector, the Arab mother was in critical condition at Delma Island Hospital.

After the mother received the emergency C-section, her premature babies were flown in an incubator to the Madinat Zayed Hospital in the Al Dhafra region to receive critical care.

The mother thanked the Abu Dhabi Police and their air paramedics for their keenness in providing support for patients using the best and latest equipment for care during air ambulance transfers.