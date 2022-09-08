UAE: Police fly medical staff to pregnant woman needing C-section, airlift newborns to hospital

It aims to spotlight future challenges and solutions in government communication
Abu Dhabi Police flew medical staff to a woman who needed an emergency Caesarian and then flew her twin newborns to a nearby hospital.
According to an official Facebook post, the police's Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector, the Arab mother was in critical condition at Delma Island Hospital.
After the mother received the emergency C-section, her premature babies were flown in an incubator to the Madinat Zayed Hospital in the Al Dhafra region to receive critical care.
The mother thanked the Abu Dhabi Police and their air paramedics for their keenness in providing support for patients using the best and latest equipment for care during air ambulance transfers.
It aims to spotlight future challenges and solutions in government communication
It is the first federal entity in the country to have a verified business account on the platform
The Blue Cards can be used at over 60 shops and establishments
Licensed companies will never advertise using cards, say top DM official
Students will get to know their peers through a range of diverse and interactive activities
This makes the city the 41st destination in the world to be covered by them
The Dubai Can movement has seen 46 water fountains installed across the emirate
Indian superstar to appear in region-wide, multi-platform advertising campaign