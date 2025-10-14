UAE police call cybersecurity 'shared responsibility', urge citizens to take charge

In a digital age where cyber threats are growing more sophisticated by the day, UAE officials have called on residents to take greater personal responsibility for safeguarding themselves online.

This was the key message during a session titled 'Threat Intelligence 2.0: Real-Time Insights for the Next 180 Days' at GITEX Global 2025, where cybersecurity leaders highlighted that protection from online crime also begins with individual awareness as it’s a shared responsibility.

Lt. Colonel Dr Hamad Khalifa Alnuaimi, Head of Telecommunications at Abu Dhabi Police, urged people to stay alert and take ownership of their cyber safety. “Everybody is responsible to protect themselves from falling victim to cybercrime,” he said, noting that many citizens still underestimate how deeply they can be affected.

Comparing cyber awareness to Covid-era vigilance

Drawing a comparison to the Covid-19 pandemic, he reminded the audience of a message from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “During the coronavirus pandemic, our President said, ‘Everybody’s responsible.’ The government provided the medication, safety, security, and enforcement, but the community also had to act responsibly to prevent the spread,” Alnuaimi said.

He added, “Similarly, everybody is responsible when it comes to cybersecurity. Law enforcement and governments are doing their part — creating community websites, sharing information, and providing support — but people also need to educate themselves. Don’t click on unknown links.”

Alnuaimi also raised concern about businesses underinvesting in cybersecurity. “According to one KPMG article, fewer than two per cent of CEOs are willing to spend adequately on cybersecurity solutions. That’s another issue we’re facing,” he said.

Major Khalid Tahlak, Deputy Director of Cyber and AI Crimes Department for Monitoring and Security Programs at Dubai Police, highlighted how the force is working to make cybercrime reporting and education more accessible.

AI-powered portal to protect residents

“Dubai Police has a platform for reporting cybercrime. Anyone can log in and report suspicious activities. We don’t just use it for victims — people can also share information if they notice suspicious websites or accounts,” he said. “Once reported, we can act quickly to shut down fraudulent websites or accounts before they victimize others.”

He emphasized that Dubai Police launched a website, ecrimehub.gov.ae, in May to help the public understand and prevent cybercrime. “The site includes articles, videos for younger generations, and AI tools that teach users how to protect themselves,” he said.

“We’ve even integrated an AI chatbot,” Major Tahlak added. “People can upload screenshots of suspicious emails or messages, and the AI engine will instantly check whether they’re real or fake.”

Both officials emphasized that cybersecurity is no longer just a government issue — it’s a shared responsibility. As Alnuaimi added, “We are all part of this connected world. The more we learn and stay alert, the safer our community becomes.”