UAE: Several reckless drivers arrested in Fujairah

A number of reckless drivers have been arrested in Al Faqit area, Fujairah Police said in a social media post. The drivers have been referred to Public Prosecution, authorities added.

Earlier this year, Fujairah Police arrested several motorists for illegally racing on a public road in the emirate. The authorities investigated the incident, which took place in March, in Al Sodah region, by monitoring surveillance footage.

It was revealed that one vehicle lost control, swerved off the road, spun, and collided with a rail barrier. After videos of the incident were circulated in early 2024, authorities swiftly tracked down the perpetrators.