UAE: Police announce security exercise; no photography allowed

Offering water and snacks to those in need is a culture that's being cultivated across the emirate
Abu Dhabi Police has announced a security exercise in the emirate on Wednesday.
Taking place on the morning of July 24 in Bani Yas, the exercise will be carried out to measure readiness and enhance response.
Residents have been warned not to approach the area and not to take photographs in order to preserve public safety.
The authority's drones can be identified separately by their blue markings
Since the beginning of the relief campaign, more than 13,000 tents have already been given to the affected families
The leader emphasised on fair treatment regardless of whether they were born before or after the mother obtained Emirati citizenship
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious
Participants had to check for taste, nutrition analysis, smell, etc., and later answer about 20 questions to help find sustainable solutions
A Pakistani news channel had reported that the singer was arrested over a defamation case
His recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE was approved by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed