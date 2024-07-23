E-Paper

UAE: Police announce security exercise; no photography allowed

Residents have been warned not to approach the area

Web Desk
Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 9:12 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has announced a security exercise in the emirate on Wednesday.

Taking place on the morning of July 24 in Bani Yas, the exercise will be carried out to measure readiness and enhance response.


Residents have been warned not to approach the area and not to take photographs in order to preserve public safety.

