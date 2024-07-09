UAE: Police announce security exercise; no photography allowed

Last week, the students received a call from the Dubai Media Office, informing them that the royal gift had been dispatched to them
Police are carrying out a security exercise in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, the RAK Police announced on social platforms.
The drill will be taking place at 6am on July 9.
Residents have been urged to not spread rumours and take photographs of the exercise. They have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations.
Since military vehicles will be involved in the drill, motorists have been asked to make way.
