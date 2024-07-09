E-Paper

UAE: Police announce security exercise; no photography allowed

Motorists have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:24 PM

Police are carrying out a security exercise in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, the RAK Police announced on social platforms.

The drill will be taking place at 6am on July 9.


Residents have been urged to not spread rumours and take photographs of the exercise. They have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations.

Since military vehicles will be involved in the drill, motorists have been asked to make way.

Web Desk

