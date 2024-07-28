E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Police announce security exercise in Abu Dhabi; no photography allowed

Residents have been urged not to approach the area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:17 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has announced a security exercise on Sunday.

Taking to X, the authority alerted residents of the exercise that will take place on the evening of July 28 in Mina Zayed.


Residents have been urged not to approach the area and to not take photographs in order to preserve public safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The exercise is being carried out to enhance response during emergency situations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE