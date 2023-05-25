UAE: Police announce missing Emirati man found, reunited with family

Chitra Poudel has toured more than 80 countries and covered over 200,000km on a cycle since 2003
A 51-year-old Emirati man, who was reported missing, has been found and reunited with his family.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police said they collaborated with the Dubai Police to locate Salah Hassan Al Balushi.
The 51-year-old citizen was found in "excellent health", the police said.
"The Ras Al Khaimah Police would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Police and all those who dedicated their time and effort in assisting and actively participating in the search," the police said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the police had put out a public appeal to help find the missing Emirati.
ALSO READ:
Chitra Poudel has toured more than 80 countries and covered over 200,000km on a cycle since 2003
Her business, Bumblebee, has gained widespread recognition for its mission to make nutritious and convenient meal options accessible to busy parents
The latest Henley report ranked Dubai among the top 20 cities for being home to the highest number of millionaires
'He had watched my show on TV with his family and was impressed with my work,' she said
61% of the emirate’s population is part of the active workforce, census shows
To develop these projects, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding
Courts used to function in open public spaces, most probably in front of the mosque
The pioneering test evaluates for a cardiac disorder that causes angina, i.e., chest pain caused by poor blood flow to the heart