UAE: Police announce missing Emirati man found, reunited with family

Ras Al Khaimah earlier this week had asked the public for help after the 51-year-old citizen went missing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 9:43 PM

A 51-year-old Emirati man, who was reported missing, has been found and reunited with his family.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police said they collaborated with the Dubai Police to locate Salah Hassan Al Balushi.

The 51-year-old citizen was found in "excellent health", the police said.

"The Ras Al Khaimah Police would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Police and all those who dedicated their time and effort in assisting and actively participating in the search," the police said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the police had put out a public appeal to help find the missing Emirati.

ALSO READ: