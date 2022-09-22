UAE: Police announce military drill, issue advisory to residents

The budget carrier will now operate daily flights from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have alerted residents and visitors about the military field exercises that will be conducted on Emirates Road - Batin Al Samar area on Friday, September 23, starting 7am.
Motorists have been requested to reduce the speed of their vehicles, give way to police units and take alternative routes during the duration of the exercise.
Additionally, authorities have warned residents to stay away from the drill site and not to take any photographs. They also informed about loud sounds that will be emitted during the time of the exercise.
