UAE: Police announce launch of new advanced rescue boat for recovery operations

The boat has been specially designed to suit the nature of waters in the country, and is fitted with the latest modern wireless devices and equipment

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 5:05 PM

In their latest initiative to ensure the public's safety and security, Ras Al-Khaimah police have announced the launch of a new advanced, modern search and rescue boat.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, inaugurated a modern boat for the Marine Rescue Branch in the Special Tasks Department.

During the launch ceremony, Major General Al Nuaimi stressed the Ras Al Khaimah Police's keenness to keep pace with changes and challenges by bringing in modern equipment and devices that would enhance security and safety, and support the police work in the emirate towards greater successes.

The new equipment will assist the police arms to carry out their tasks and responsibilities in accordance with the highest international standards.

He explained that their aim is to advance the level of police work in Ras Al Khaimah to the highest standards, and being equipped with the best expertise and the latest equipment is their priority, as they always strive to ensure the security of the homeland and preserve the safety of everyone who lives in it.

Al Nuaimi added that this new boat represents a qualitative addition to the boats of the Marine Rescue Branch of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

It will enhance all trips undertaken on it as it has been designed to suit the nature of regional waters and water in the country.

He added that the new boat is dedicated to search, rescue and recovery operations and is equipped with all the equipment and modern wireless devices that are linked to global navigation, as well as the operations room of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

He pointed out that the Special Tasks Department always seeks the support of the country's leadership to provide the latest equipment and devices that contribute to the performance of work tasks in the best way – in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior and the happiness and satisfaction of the public.

