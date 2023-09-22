UAE: Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

'This lunar spectacle promises to be a breathtaking visual delight,' the Dubai Astronomy Group says
The Abu Dhabi Police announced on Friday that it will be conducting an exercise in the emirate's Al Dhafra region in the evening.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority informed residents of the exercise set to take place in Madinat Zayed of Al Dhafra region on Friday, September 22.
Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes.
Additionally, residents have been advised not to approach the site or take photographs in order to preserve public safety.
The exercise is being carried out to measure readiness.
Earlier today, residents were warned of loud sounds and movement of aircraft in Yas Island due to ongoing preparations for an upcoming military parade to be held in November in Abu Dhabi.
