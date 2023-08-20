UAE: Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

A special structure was created for the musician, as the facade of world's tallest building danced to his beats
The Abu Dhabi Police has said that they will be conducting an exercise at Al Ain city on Monday, August 21.
The authority said that it will collaborate with other strategic partners to carry out the drill in the morning in Zakher area.
Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site.
The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.
"Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with strategic partners, will carry out an exercise in the Zakher area, Al Ain, on the morning of Monday 21 August 2023, to assess preparedness. To ensure safety, the public are urged not to approach or take photos of the exercise," the authority posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
