UAE: Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

The Abu Dhabi Police has said that they will be conducting an exercise at Al Ain city on Thursday, March 9.
The authority said that it will collaborate with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and other strategic partners to carry out the drill in Al Noud area at 9am.
Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site.
The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.
