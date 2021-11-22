UAE plays key role as Jordan, Israel to collaborate for sustainability projects

UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region

Officials from the UAE, Jordan and Israel sign a declaration for cooperation on sustainability projects. — Wam

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 11:04 PM

The UAE, Jordan and Israel on Monday signed a landmark declaration of intent to build renewable electricity and water desalination capacity and address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region.

The signing, that took place at the UAE Leadership Pavilion at Dubai Expo, was witnessed by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, and John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said: “The UAE is pleased to contribute to an initiative that will help Israel achieve its clean energy targets, while improving Jordan’s access to clean drinking water.”

The declaration of intent consists of two interdependent and contingent components. One, Prosperity Green, plans for solar photovoltaic plants generating capacity of 600MW to be built in Jordan, with all clean power produced to be exported to Israel. The second, Prosperity Blue, is a sustainable water desalination program to be built in Israel to supply Jordan with up to 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “The UAE is pleased to play a role in bringing Israel and Jordan together in an initiative that reinforces both countries’ climate security and common interests. This declaration is just one of the positive outcomes of the Abraham Accords that is serving to reinforce regional peace, stability and prosperity, while improving the lives and the future prospects in the region.”

Karine Elharrar, Israel’s Energy Minister, said: “I am grateful to all of our Jordanian, Emirati and American partners, who have worked with us to develop and promote these innovative solutions that will help us in the region deal with the effects of climate change.

John Kerry said: “The Middle East is on the frontline of the climate crisis. Today’s initiative is a welcome example of how cooperation can accelerate the energy transition. This declaration has been made possible by the signing of the Abraham Accords in August 2020.”

