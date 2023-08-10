UAE: Plants dying in summer heat? Here's what they need to survive

Expert reveals five plants that thrive indoors and in higher temperatures

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Many plants grow in summer, and if you are concerned about the environment and looking for innovative and natural ways to improve the air quality in your home, there are ornamental plants that will help you leave your worries behind.

Indoor air quality is an increasing problem, and there are ways to clean the interior many indoor plants provide a natural and visually beautiful option, functioning as soldiers in the fight against pollution.

Harish Gowda, a horticulturist from souqgarden.com, explains the requirement for these plants to thrive. “Indoor plants are categorised into three groups based on their light requirements: low, medium, and high light. Low-light plants thrive in conditions with less than 750 lux of light, while medium-light plants can flourish with 750-1500 lux, and high-light plants require more than 1500 lux,” said Harish.

Every indoor plant needs three essential components: air, light, and water. Watering frequency typically ranges from once a week, with specific variations based on the plant and pot size.

Nippy, the garden in charge of Agricultural World Gardens, said that maintaining an appropriate temperature is crucial for indoor plants and should remain below 23°C to support optimal growth and development. “While exceeding 30°C is not recommended, indoor plants are generally resilient and will not perish. However, their progress may be obstructed,” said Nippy.

Harish mentions an experiment conducted by Nasa where a few indoor plants absorb carcinogenic elements. “The study by Nasa discovered that certain plants, including bamboo palm, English palm, and snake plant, have the remarkable ability to purify indoor air by effectively absorbing carcinogenic elements such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde,” said Harish.

Here are the five plants that will thrive in summer and indoors.

Sansevieria Trifasciata Laurentiis (Snake Plant)

Sansevieria Trifasciata Laurentiis is a sturdy indoor plant frequently called Snake Plant or Mother-in-law's Tongue. It thrives in low to medium light conditions, requires little water, and supports temperatures below 23°C thanks to its beautiful, varied leaves. It provides beauty to interiors while assisting in air purification, making it a popular choice for beginners.

Spathiphyllum (Peace Lily)

Spathiphyllum, frequently called the Peace Lily, radiates natural beauty in interior settings. Its rich, dark green leaves and beautiful white blooms display serenity. It is suitable for residential or commercial use since it is adaptable to moderate to low light levels. Its low-maintenance nature needs weekly watering, and it thrives in temperatures below 23°C. The air-purifying properties of the Peace Lily enhance the ambiance while its visual appeal relaxes. It's a flexible, elegant complement to any décor, providing fresh air and a touch of nature's calm.

Dracaena Fragrans (Corn Plant)

Dracaena Fragrans, known as the Corn Plant, is a well-known indoor plant. Its tall, thin stems are covered with sword-like leaves in colours of green with yellow stripes. It thrives under mild light environments and requires little care. Allow the soil to dry between waterings and keep temperatures below 23°C. The Corn Plant offers a tropical appeal to interior spaces with its air-purifying properties and stunning appearance, making it a lovely choice for anyone looking for a visually appealing and concerned about their health.

Chamaedorea Seifrizii (Bamboo Palm)

Chamaedorea Seifrizii, the Bamboo Palm, is an indoor botanical treasure for people who want to decorate their house in a natural environment. It adds a bit of tropical charm to any setting with its thin, delicate branches and gently arching fronds symbolic of bamboo. Since its care requirements are low, and its visual appeal is obvious, this palm type is an ideal choice for both beginner and seasoned plant enthusiasts.

One of the Bamboo Palm's outstanding qualities is its ability to improve indoor air quality. As it flourishes, it works diligently to cleanse and oxygenate the environment, contributing to a healthier living space.

Aglaonema Modestum (Chinese Evergreen)

Aglaonema modestum, often known as Chinese Evergreen, is a lovely and adaptable houseplant appreciated for its eye-catching leaves and ease of maintenance. This species is native to Southeast Asia and belongs to the Araceae family. It thrives indoors, making it a favourite option among plant lovers.

Ficus Benjamina (Weeping Fig)

Ficus benjamina, commonly referred to as the Weeping Fig, is a popular and attractive interior tree in the Moraceae family. This plant, which originated in Southeast Asia and Australia, has become a popular addition to homes and businesses worldwide.

Caring for the plant requires paying close attention to its light and water requirements. It prefers bright, indirect light but may adapt to lower light levels. Regularly watering should allow the soil to dry partially between waterings. However, because the Weeping Fig is prone to root rot, it is essential to prevent overwatering.

ALSO READ: