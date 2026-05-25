From scorching heat to spiritual serenity: UAE pilgrims share first moments of Hajj in Makkah

Amid soaring temperatures and emotional reunions, thousands of UAE pilgrims arriving in Makkah for this year’s Hajj say the spiritual experience has already outweighed the physical exhaustion of the journey.

With pilgrims preparing to head to the holy sites in the coming hours, many described their first moments in the holy city as overwhelming, emotional, and deeply moving, especially those traveling with family.

For Emirati pilgrims Fatima Al Mansoori and Maryam Al Mansoori, the journey to Hajj began long before arriving in Makkah on May 20, ahead of the annual pilgrimage season.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“In the weeks before departure, I spent more time reading about the rituals of Hajj and listening to religious lectures so I could truly understand the meaning behind every step,” Fatima told Khaleej Times.

“We counted the days with excitement and anticipation. Even the moment of wearing the ihram felt like the beginning of a completely new chapter in my life.”

Maryam said the atmosphere at home before departure was filled with emotion, prayers, and farewells from relatives and loved ones.

“Those moments made me realize how special and sacred this journey truly is,” she said.

The pair described their arrival in Makkah as unforgettable, particularly their first sight of the Grand Mosque and the Holy Kaaba.

“When we approached the Grand Mosque, my heart was racing,” Fatima said. “You see people from every nationality and every age walking toward the same place, united by one purpose.”

For Maryam, seeing the Kaaba for the first time was the most emotional part of the journey. “I could not hold back my tears,” she said. “It felt as though time had stopped completely.”

She added that no image or television broadcast could truly capture the feeling of standing in front of the Kaaba in person. “You feel the greatness of the place and the peace that surrounds it,” she said.

Despite the crowds and high temperatures, Fatima said this year’s Hajj has been smooth and well-organised, allowing pilgrims to focus on worship and prayer.

“Every step between the holy sites carried prayers and memories that will stay with us forever,” she said.

Maryam described Hajj as “a life-changing journey”, saying one of the most powerful moments was witnessing millions of Muslims gathered together in unity regardless of nationality or language.

“Hajj teaches humility, patience, and gratitude,” she said. “You feel incredibly close to God.”

Maryam added that pilgrims are now preparing to move to the camps for the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the next stage of the pilgrimage. She said they will soon depart Makkah after spending time drinking Zamzam water and preparing spiritually for the journey ahead. “We are now getting ready to head to the camps,” she said, noting the sense of anticipation as pilgrims transition from the Holy City to the tented city in Mina to continue the rituals of Hajj.