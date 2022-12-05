UAE, Philippines sign deal to promote knowledge, scientific research, space exploration

The two country's agencies will strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority space fields, including technological research, aerospace, education

The UAE Space Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Space Agency (PhiSA) to enhance cooperation in scientific research, space exploration and knowledge exchange, in order to serve common interests and promote international partnerships supporting science and knowledge exchange in the outer space industry.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate by Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Space Agency, and Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr., Director General of the Philippine Space Agency, in the presence of a number of representatives from both sides.

This partnership comes as part of the UAE Space Agency's goals to strengthen cooperation with international partners in space science and peaceful exploration of the outer space. It aims at accelerating the development of space technologies and sciences in the UAE and contributing to the provision of research and explorations that serve humanity.

The MoU aims to strengthen and develop areas of cooperation between the two agencies, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the national policies in both countries, based on the principle of mutual benefits.

Common interests

As per the agreement, the two agencies will strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority space fields, including exploration, scientific and technological research, aerospace, education, and others.

The MoU allows the two parties to conduct joint research and development in the field of space, to serve common interests and accelerate the growth of the space sector, related sciences, technologies and applications.

The MoU also enables exchange of space data to support various fields of common interest such as climate change, disaster management, emergency response, food security and agriculture. This will strengthen the contribution of the two agencies to the process of environmental sustainability.

As per the MoU, the two agencies will participate together in scientific missions aimed at space exploration and access to relevant data, as well as to hold joint conferences, workshops and knowledge-sharing activities on space science and technology applications. The UAE Space Agency and the Philippine Space Agency will be collaborating to support space education, through student and graduate exchange programs.

Sharing experiences

Salem Al Qubaisi said: "The UAE Space Agency is committed to constructive international partnerships with various agencies to exchange experiences, which reflects positively on the development of the space sector in the country, through developing qualified talents and human resources that can consolidate the sustainability of the sector."

He pointed that the agreement will ensure the cooperation between the two agencies to conduct space related researches in order to provide the scientific community with important data and information that serve humanity.

Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr., said that the Philippine Space Agency is proud to partner with the UAE in creating joint opportunities for developing our domestic space ecosystem to achieve shared ambitions and goals . He noted that the UAE has successfully launched various space related projects and initiatives, which place her among the active countries in this sector.