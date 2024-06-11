UAE: Philippine consulate, embassy to be closed tomorrow

The spaces will also offer EV charging stations and entertainment options like game consoles
Filipino expats in the UAE are reminded that passport services and all other consular procedures will not be available tomorrow, June 12. Both the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai will be closed in observance of Philippine Independence Day.
Services will also be unavailable on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 to 18, in observance of the Eid Al Adha holidays.
The missions, however, have set up hotlines that expats could contact in case of emergencies.
Those in Dubai and the northern emirates would be able to reach the consulate on the following numbers:
Those in Abu Dhabi may contact the embassy through these numbers:
Filipino expats who couldn't take a day off to go to the consulate on weekdays would be able to avail of services on a special Saturday mission this month.
For those in Dubai and the northern emirates, the Consulate-General will be open for certain services on Saturday, June 29, from 8am to 12pm. Appointments, however, will have to be booked.
To book a slot for passport renewals, notarial services, applications for reports of birth and marriage, and legal capacity to contract marriage, go to this link: bit.ly/AppointmentConsularMission
Those who need to get their job contracts verified or avail of other transactions with the Migrant Workers' Office (Owwa, SSS, Pag-ibig memberships) can book a slot through this link: bit.ly/Appointment_MWO2Q-2024
