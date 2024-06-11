UAE: Philippine consulate, embassy to be closed tomorrow

File photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 1:13 PM

Filipino expats in the UAE are reminded that passport services and all other consular procedures will not be available tomorrow, June 12. Both the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai will be closed in observance of Philippine Independence Day.

Services will also be unavailable on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 to 18, in observance of the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The missions, however, have set up hotlines that expats could contact in case of emergencies.

Those in Dubai and the northern emirates would be able to reach the consulate on the following numbers:

For passport, notarial, civil registry and other consular matters: +971 4 220 7100

For assistance to nationals (those who are not considered overseas Filipino workers): +971 56 501 5756

For assistance to OFWs, contact the Migrant Workers' Office at: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 652 6626

Those in Abu Dhabi may contact the embassy through these numbers:

+971 50 813 7836 / +971 50 443 8003

Special weekend mission