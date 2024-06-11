E-Paper

UAE: Philippine consulate, embassy to be closed tomorrow

A special Saturday mission will be conducted for expats in Dubai and the northern emirates

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 1:13 PM

Filipino expats in the UAE are reminded that passport services and all other consular procedures will not be available tomorrow, June 12. Both the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai will be closed in observance of Philippine Independence Day.

Services will also be unavailable on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 to 18, in observance of the Eid Al Adha holidays.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The missions, however, have set up hotlines that expats could contact in case of emergencies.


Those in Dubai and the northern emirates would be able to reach the consulate on the following numbers:

  • For passport, notarial, civil registry and other consular matters: +971 4 220 7100
  • For assistance to nationals (those who are not considered overseas Filipino workers): +971 56 501 5756
  • For assistance to OFWs, contact the Migrant Workers' Office at: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 652 6626

Those in Abu Dhabi may contact the embassy through these numbers:

  • +971 50 813 7836 / +971 50 443 8003

Special weekend mission

Filipino expats who couldn't take a day off to go to the consulate on weekdays would be able to avail of services on a special Saturday mission this month.

For those in Dubai and the northern emirates, the Consulate-General will be open for certain services on Saturday, June 29, from 8am to 12pm. Appointments, however, will have to be booked.

To book a slot for passport renewals, notarial services, applications for reports of birth and marriage, and legal capacity to contract marriage, go to this link: bit.ly/AppointmentConsularMission

Those who need to get their job contracts verified or avail of other transactions with the Migrant Workers' Office (Owwa, SSS, Pag-ibig memberships) can book a slot through this link: bit.ly/Appointment_MWO2Q-2024

Web Desk


