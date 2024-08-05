UAE: Pets can donate blood 'painlessly', save lives of other animals

Photos: Supplied

For pet owners, the thought of their cherished companion undergoing a medical procedure can be unsettling. Yet, many animal lovers are willingly subjecting their four-legged friends to a quick, painless blood draw for a noble cause: potentially saving the lives of other pets.

Andrea Petrovic, a Serbian expat living in the UAE, recently took her Malinois dog, Pluto, to donate blood. “As a dog and cat owner, I’m committed to providing the best care for my pets, and I believe every pet deserves the best care possible,” Andrea told Khaleej Times.

“I often see how hard it can be to find blood donors during an emergency. Fortunately, there’s a facility in the UAE, the Small Animal Blood Bank (SABB), where pets like Pluto can become donors and make a significant impact,” she added.

Andrea’s interest in pet blood donation began a few years ago after learning about SABB. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to help as many pets as I could. Although my senior cat wasn’t a suitable donor, Pluto stepped up."

“The process is straightforward; the pet just requires a few checks. Your pet needs to be between 1 and 8 years old, weigh over 20kg, be in good health, and have a good temperament.”

According to the SABB website, the process involves steps to ensure the safety and comfort of both the pet and the donor. First, a pre-donation physical exam assesses the pet's body condition. Blood is drawn from the leg for in-house testing, during which a numbing cream is applied to the donation site to minimise discomfort. With test results in hand, the actual blood collection takes about 20 minutes.

The collected blood is then processed and separated into red blood cells, plasma, cryoprecipitate, cryo-supernatant, and platelets (if needed).

Another pet owner, American expat James Thompson, had a similar experience with his cat, Felix. James was apprehensive at first but decided to proceed after seeing his cat handle the process well.

“Felix had to donate blood twice so far. Initially, I was very anxious about how he would react but seeing him stay calm and recover quickly made me feel much better,” James recounted. “I was really scared but knowing that Felix’s donations could save another pet’s life made it worth it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute in this way.”

Dr Emile Matar, a veterinary surgeon at Pure Life Vet, discussed the challenges and importance of pet blood donation.

“Cats are harder to handle compared to dogs because they often need sedation, which complicates the process. The entire procedure takes about 10-15 minutes, but more preparation can be involved,” Dr Matar noted.