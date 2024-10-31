UAE petrol prices rise in November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Photo: KT file

The UAE on Thursday (October 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as Dh0.09 per litre, compared to prices in October. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (Nov) Price per litre (Oct) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.74 Dh2.66 Dh0.08 Special 95 petrol Dh2.63 Dh2.54 Dh0.09 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.55 Dh2.47 Dh0.08

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh6.66 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol Dh139.74 Dh135.66 Special 95 petrol Dh134.13 Dh129.54 E-plus 91 petrol Dh130.05 Dh125.97

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres