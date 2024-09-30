UAE petrol prices drop in October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:20 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM

The UAE on Monday (September 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to prices in September. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (Oct) Price per litre (Sept) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.66 Dh2.90 Dh0.24 Special 95 petrol Dh2.54 Dh2.78 Dh0.24 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.47 Dh2.71 Dh0.24

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh12.24 and Dh17.76 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh135.66 Dh147.90 Special 95 petrol Dh129.54 Dh141.78 E-plus 91 petrol Dh125.97 Dh138.21

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres