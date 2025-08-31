  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg44°C

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

In August, there was a slight dip in fuel prices, as compared to July although they were largely the same

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 10:16 AM

Updated: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 10:28 AM

Top Stories

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

The UAE, on August 31, announced fuel prices for September.

In August, prices dipped by 1 fil after they rose slightly in July.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'We used salted fish as money': Meet 75-year-old UAE fisherman who started at age 5

thumb-image

33 Colombian soldiers freed after capture in guerrilla-controlled area

thumb-image

We stopped teaching like its 1985. Here's what happened

thumb-image

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

thumb-image

UAE hands over criminal wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking to Netherlands

 

The new rates listed below will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.70 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 in August.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.58 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.57.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.51 litre, compared to Dh2.50 a litre in August.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.66 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As fuel prices play a crucial role in influencing inflation, stable petrol rates help keep transportation costs and the prices of other goods under control.

The UAE continues to rank among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally, with an average of Dh2.58 per litre.