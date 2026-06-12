‘They never chose this’: UAE rescuers warn of rise in pet abandonment as costs bite

The issue of abandoned dogs across the UAE is far more widespread than many realise, with rescuers warning that impulse adoption, rising costs, and lack of awareness are driving a growing animal welfare crisis.

At the heart of the rescue community is Claire Hopkin, founder of RescueME. Having lived in the UAE for many years, Claire says she “fell into dog rescue almost by accident” after beginning to help rehome animals informally. What started as a personal effort to match dogs with suitable families gradually evolved into a broader mission.

“Finding the right family for the right dog became my focus,” she said. “I worked alongside other rescuers, and eventually the idea for RescueME grew into something bigger.”

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Today, RescueME is a collaborative platform that supports rescuers across the UAE, helping rehome dogs, cats, and rabbits by consolidating fragmented efforts into a single shared system.

For Serbian expat Andrea Petrovic, her journey into animal welfare began with a deeply personal transformation. Coming from an insurance background, she says everything changed when she adopted her dog Pluto.

“My career changed the day I adopted a dog,” she said. “What started as a simple adoption turned into a complete shift in purpose.”

Through Pluto, she discovered animal nutrition, preventive care, and welfare practices that reshaped her career path. Today, she works as a Business Development Manager at Wunderdog, a local fresh-pet-food company, while Pluto himself has become a certified blood donor, helping save other dogs’ lives.

'A pet is not a hobby'

Petrovic described pet abandonment as a symptom of unprepared ownership, saying many people adopt animals without understanding the long-term responsibility involved.

“A pet is not a temporary hobby or an accessory,” she told Khaleej Times, comparing dog ownership to “having a two-year-old child who depends on you for 10 to 15 years.”

She added that while the UAE offers many opportunities for pet ownership, it also presents challenges, including climate, housing restrictions, and lifestyle pressures that are often underestimated.

Petrovic warned that the ease of acquiring pets without proper assessment or preparation contributes significantly to abandonment cases.

“Many people are not mentally, emotionally, or financially prepared,” she said, calling for stronger education and screening systems before adoption.

She also recalled the emotional toll abandonment takes on animals, including her adopted dog, Venus, who spent months recovering from fear and neglect before learning to trust again.

'Dumped everywhere'

Rescue workers say abandonment is not limited to specific locations. According to Claire Hopkin, animals have been found “dumped in deserts, communities, vets, and even tied to bins in DIFC,” highlighting that the issue can emerge “anywhere and everywhere.”

She said organisations such as Animals and Us, Stray Dogs, and RAKAW carry much of the burden, but funding remains the biggest challenge.

“The main issue is capital,” she said. “There are vet bills, food costs, shelter expenses; it never stops. No rescuer is without outstanding bills.”

Hopkin also pointed to what she described as unregulated breeding as a key factor behind overcrowded shelters.

“There are far too many pet shops and far too many dogs being bred when there are already so many in need of homes,” she said, adding that even purebred dogs are increasingly difficult to rehome due to saturation.

She noted that many abandonments occur when owners leave the country or realise they cannot cope with a young dog’s needs.

“A dog is for life,” she said. “Make sure you can afford it, train it, and commit to it.”

Calls for stronger laws and accountability

Both Petrovic and Hopkin highlighted gaps in enforcement and penalties for neglect and abandonment.

She also called for fines for abandonment and tighter regulation of breeders and pet shops, suggesting that the revenue could be redirected to animal welfare programmes.

Rescuers say impulsive purchases often influenced by social media trends or bought as gifts remain a major driver of the crisis.

Hopkin urged residents to consider adoption over buying, warning that demand for purchased pets is worsening shelter overcrowding.

“The explosion of illegal breeding is insane,” she said. “People see a cute picture online and want to copy it, but they don’t see the responsibility behind it.”

'Change is urgently needed'

Despite the efforts of volunteers, foster families, and rescue groups, both women warned that the current system is under severe pressure.

Hopkin said many rescuers are personally funding care and struggling to sustain operations, while Petrovic stressed that without education and long-term awareness, the cycle will continue.

“The animals never chose this,” Petrovic said. “They suffer because of human decisions. That is why change is urgently needed.”