UAE: Some loans, mortgages to become cheaper this week

Borrowing costs in the UAE are expected to drop for the last time this year as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of the UAE follows the Fed policy as the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. Therefore, interest rates on auto loans, mortgages and personal loans are expected to drop last time this year on Wednesday.

The latest rate cut by the Central Bank of the UAE was announced in early November when the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility (ODF) was cut by 25 basis points from 4.90 per cent to 4.65 per cent. The move followed the Federal Reserve's decision to cut US rates by a quarter percentage point.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) expects the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to cut rates by 25 bps to 4.50 per cent on Wednesday, albeit signalling a more gradual pace of rate cuts thereafter.

“We see this stance as supported by the ongoing labour market loosening, with unemployment ticking up to 4.25 per cent in November, and the moderation in average monthly job creation to 173,000 in the last 3 million and 143,000 in the last 6 months. This is compared to around 207,000 in the first half of 2024,” said Malik.

The market is currently pricing around 93.4 per cent probability of a 25 bps rate cut.

“We expect the median dot plot to show three 25 bps rate cuts in 2025 and a further two cuts in 2026, taking the terminal rate to 3.125 per cent,” she added. David Kohl, chief economist at Julius Baer, also expects the Federal Open Market Committee to cut the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.25 per cent. “The latest US inflation data and labour market trends support a slightly less restrictive monetary policy stance. Uncertainty surrounding pending policy changes under the new administration may lead to a wider dispersion in interest rate guidance for 2025,” he added. “The latest US inflation data allows for some further policy easing, as services inflation, which is a proxy for the persistence of inflation, has eased slightly. At the same time, inflation seems to be stabilising between 2 per cent and 3 per cent, which argues for maintaining a slightly restrictive monetary policy stance over the medium term. The state of the US labour market and the economy as a whole allows for some further policy easing, but argues against aggressive or sustained interest rate cuts,” added Kohl. ALSO READ: UAE: Loans to get cheaper as rate cuts loom