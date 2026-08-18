UAE brings pension payment forward for this month to August 25

The UAE has said that it has brought forward the pension payment for the month of August.

In an announcement from the General Pension and Social Security Authority, it was confirmed that the pension for this month will be moved forward to August 25.

The authority last month launched registration for an expanded state social insurance scheme, calling on eligible employers, entrepreneurs and self-employed Emiratis to enrol in order to secure enhanced retirement and insurance benefits.

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Federal Decree-Law No governs the initiative governs. (57) of 2023 on Pension and Social Security and its executive regulations issued under a Minister of Finance decision, introduces a structured framework designed to extend comprehensive social protection to the country’s growing independent workforce.

According to the Authority, the expansion reflects a broader national effort to strengthen socioeconomic stability and ensure equal access to retirement security across diverse employment models.

It aligns with the UAE’s long-term development vision, including the 'We the UAE 2031' agenda, which prioritises economic resilience, labour market flexibility and inclusive growth.