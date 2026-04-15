New UAE pension service helps plan retirement with personalised advice

A new pension service to help members make more informed decisions about their retirement has been announced by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) on Wednesday.

The Pension Advisory Service, available through the Ma’ashi digital platform, provides legal and technical guidance on UAE pension and social security laws. It helps users better understand their rights, responsibilities, and available options when planning for retirement.

Through the platform, customers can seek tailored advice on pension regulations, inquire about their pension status, and calculate the current or future value of their entitlements at the end of service, whether based on actual or projected timelines.

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“The GPSSA supports customers by delivering reliable information and precise guidance on pension and social security laws in the UAE,” said Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pension Sector at GPSSA.

“Our mission is to equip beneficiaries with a clear understanding of their pension status and available options, enabling them to make informed financial decisions for a secure and stable retirement,” she added, noting that final decisions remain the responsibility of the customer.

How to access Ma'ashi platform

To access the service, users log into their accounts on the Ma’ashi platform, select the Pension Advisory Service, and book a consultation at a preferred time. Sessions take place online via Microsoft Teams.

The authority encouraged members to review their profiles and prepare questions in advance to make the most of the advisory sessions, which are led by a specialised GPSSA team.

This initiative advances GPSSA’s broader digital transformation strategy, enhancing customer experience and improving the efficiency of government services while supporting long-term financial stability for UAE residents.