UAE peak summer: Residents call for midday break for food delivery riders

A Dubai resident recently witnessed what he described as a “distressing scene” in Discovery Gardens. He saw a group of delivery riders helping a fellow rider who had apparently collapsed. It was not immediately clear whether the rider suffered from heat exhaustion.

“Around 3pm, while crossing Discovery Gardens with my friends, I noticed a man surrounded by a crowd, most of whom were delivery riders. On taking a closer look, I realised they were assisting a fellow rider who was lying on the ground, sweating profusely and nearly unconscious,” recounted Naushad Dhun, an Indian expat, who works as a software engineer in an oil and gas company in Dubai.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 23, a day when Naushad noted that the temperature on his car’s dashboard showed 51°C. Shortly after, the 26-year-old said he saw a similar incident in Tecom, Barsha.

On Wednesday, June 26, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported that temperatures in the UAE surpassed 50°C for the first time this season, ahead of peak summer.

With temperatures crossing 50°C and the humidity index expected to hit 90 per cent according to the Met Department, summer in the UAE has officially begun.

In response, UAE authorities announced the implementation of midday break starting from June 15 to September 15, 2024, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm.

However, certain professions, including food delivery services, are exempt from this policy.

To support delivery persons amid scorching temperatures, more than 6,000 rest stations have been set up across the UAE through collaborations between government entities and the private sector.

These stations, accessible via an interactive map, are intended for the riders to use during the midday breaks. This initiative is a part of the Ministry of Human Resources’ efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment.

Ion Gonzaga

However, Filipino blogger Ion Gonzaga advocates for food delivery companies to refrain from providing delivery services during the midday break to protect the riders from extreme heat.

“This is what I’ve been advocating for delivery riders, too. It’s one thing to tell consumers to be mindful of the time they’re ordering food, but it’s another if the company themselves would implement a strict midday break – that no orders shall be delivered from say, between 12pm and 3pm. Also, it would be great if the authorities would put a strict governance on it,” said Ion.

However, Sahar Chmayse, a Palestinian-Lebanese medical manager in a pharmaceutical company, doesn’t share the sentiment.Sahar Chmayse

“In case of food delivery, this won’t be applicable to do as it will significantly affect food businesses, but I would suggest capping the orders per driver at that peak time to two orders max.”

Nevertheless, there is unanimous agreement on the importance of offering riders with refreshments or tips, if nothing else.

“The least we can do is give delivery riders a cold beverage and a date, which could help regulate their blood pressure while working in the heat,” said Rana Arakji, a digital marketer from Lebanon, who has been ordering food “almost every day for the past 12 years in the UAE”.

Ion Gonzaga shares the thought, while adding, “Give generous tips directly to them, not through the app. And don’t criticise them if orders are delayed – they already have enough stress to handle.”