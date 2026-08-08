UAE peak summer to end soon? Suhail star to rise on August 24

Waiting for some respite from the scorching heat? Cooler days aren't too far. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, has said that the last stars of Al Qayz, which mark the peak of summer, will rise next Tuesday (August 11).

The Al Qayz period of arid heat traditionally begins in early June and peaks through July and August.

After a little over two weeks, on August 24, the Suhail star is expected to rise, marking a dip in temperatures, a break in the intensity of the heat.

It's believed that once the Suhail star, also known as the 'Star of Yemen', is observed, a 40-day transition period occurs during which the weather shifts from extreme heat to cooler temperatures. This phase is commonly called 'Sufriya.'

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Temperatures in the UAE have crossed 50ºC as the nation experiences peak summer heat. Mercury reached a high of 51.2°C on Wednesday, August, 5, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier said.

However, aside from the sweltering heat, the UAE has also recently been experiencing unstable weather conditions. Rainfall in parts of the country have been providing residents with a much-needed break from the soaring temperatures.

The NCM earlier told Khaleej Times that cloud-seeding flights had been conducted whenever suitable clouds were detected during the previous rainy spell.

The centre explained that intense summer heat encourages convective cloud development through surface heating, but heat alone does not produce rain. Moisture, humid air masses, atmospheric instability, upper-air troughs and favourable winds must also be present. When these elements align, thunderstorms and rainfall can develop even as temperatures approach 50°C.