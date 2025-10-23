Photos: UAE Pavilion one of top 3 at Expo 2025 Osaka; over 2 million palm fronds shipped to Japan

More than two million palm fronds were used in the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, shipped from the UAE to Japan to create an Emirati palm oasis that immerses visitors from the moment they enter. This distinctive feature was one of the reasons the pavilion was selected as one of the top three at the Expo.



Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, told Khaleej Times that the focus was on reusing palm fronds in innovative ways, from shipping and treatment to reimagining their uses.

“The palm tree has always been a source of food and construction for us for houses and ships,” he said.

He explained that the team collaborated with Japanese companies to collect and clean the palm fronds, integrating local expertise with Emirati craftsmanship.

“We focused on the space sector and built a rocket from palm fronds, modeled after the Japanese H2A rocket that launched the UAE’s Hope Probe and KhalifaSat. This rocket, built entirely by Emirati hands, symbolizes the cultural and scientific collaboration between Japan and the UAE,” Alfaheem added.

The construction of the rocket took approximately four months and reflected a blend of Japanese precision and Emirati creativity.

The pavilion featured 90 palm frond columns that combined Emirati identity and sustainable innovation, with a focus on three main themes: space, sustainability, and healthcare.

The theme of the UAE Pavilion, Earth to Ether, captures the UAE's philosophy. It represents the nation’s commitment to empowering life across every spectrum: from tangible environmental action to boundless ambition in space exploration.

Sensory experience

Visitors enjoyed a multi-sensory experience, where they could see the intricate columns and lighting and smell the palm fronds, a scent that reminded many Japanese visitors of traditional tatami mats, creating a powerful sense of familiarity and connection between the two cultures.

Multilingual storytelling

The pavilion also featured 24 young ambassadors from the UAE and Japan, who narrated the pavilion’s stories in Arabic, English, and Japanese. Their engagement and enthusiasm earned the UAE Pavilion the Best Crew Award at the Expo.

According to Alfaheem, the pavilion attracted nearly 5 million visitors. “The number of actual visitors reached 4.9 million, and when combined with virtual visitors, the total exceeded five million,” he said.

He added that the UAE Pavilion was the most visited pavilion at the Expo, surpassing even the Japanese pavilion, which recorded 1.8 million visitors.

“This success reflects the UAE’s appeal, the warm welcome offered to guests, and the distinctive design of the pavilion,” he noted.

Emirati-Japanese experience

Among the pavilion’s standout features was the first Emirati restaurant in Japan, which became one of the most popular dining spots at the Expo. The restaurant served traditional Emirati dishes such as gozi meat and camel milk with rahash, presented in an Emirati-Japanese bento box that symbolized the fusion of both cultures.

Michelin-starred Emirati chefs and international culinary experts participated in showcasing the UAE’s diverse gastronomy.

Expo 1970 returnees

The pavilion left a lasting cultural impact, drawing Japanese visitors who had also attended the first Abu Dhabi Pavilion at Expo Osaka 1970. Their return, 55 years later, allowed them to witness the UAE’s remarkable development and progress.

“They shared memories of the 1970 Expo and saw how far the UAE has come,” Alfaheem said, emphasizing the pavilion’s role in deepening the cultural bridge between the two nations.