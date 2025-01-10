UAE passport ranked 10th strongest globally in 2025

The UAE passport has been ranked among the world’s 10 strongest in 2025 with visa-free access and visa-on-arrival to 185 countries, rising one position from last year, according to the latest ranking released by Henley & Partners.

The UAE’s ranking has been improving, rising from the 15th position in 2022 and 2023 to the 11th in 2024 and 10th in 2025.

The nation saw the biggest increase in 2018 when its ranking jumped from the 38th in 2017 to the 21st.

Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia also joined the UAE in the 10th position.

Some popular countries where UAE passport holder can go visa-free:

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Japan

Maldives

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Norway

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkiye

UK

Among other Gulf countries, Qatar ranked 47th, Kuwait 50th, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia stand the at 58th, whereas Oman is at the 59th position. The Henley & Partners index and its contents were based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (Iata). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Globally, Singapore's passport remained strongest with 195 visa-free destinations. In 2024, the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain were also ranked strongest, but this year they all slipped from the top position. In 2025, Japan ranked second followed by Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain ranked 3rd with 192 visa-free destinations. ALSO READ: UAE: Rare passports from 1950s reveal personal stories, act as 'time capsules'