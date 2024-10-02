UAE: Party games for 60-year-olds? Fun meetups help elderly beat loneliness

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:13 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:14 PM

Can you imagine your 60-year-old grandparents racing to build pyramids out of paper cups — and then blowing it down, laughing their hearts out throughout the relay? New community projects in the UAE are proving that no one is too old for fun and games.

Non-government organisation SmartLife Foundation has been organising free-of-cost meetups for seniors every month. Usually, these gatherings include yoga sessions, a talk, in addition to a lot of healthy exchanges. But in September, Manjula Ramakrishnan, project lead for Smart Senior Citizen and Single Mums, decided to try something different.

“Instead of us organising the meetup, we asked the elderly people to plan it,” she told Khaleej Times. “Two of them — Kamakshi Masne and Kanchana Sampathbabu — came forward. They were assisted by our volunteers Bhawana and Namrata."

The group was surprised by the kind of activity the seniors came up with.

"It was an absolute treat. There were games and prizes. You should have heard them laughing," Manjula said. "One of the games involved writing down names of actors who were active between 1960s and 1980s. Another one required them to build pyramids out of paper cups and blow it down."

"When they went home that day, the winners tucked their gifts under their arms and marched home like little children," she said.

At risk of 'loneliness epidemic'

These gatherings are just some of the facilities that various UAE organisations are putting forth to keep the elderly entertained and engaged in the country.

With humans living longer than ever before, senior citizens are at risk of facing an epidemic of loneliness and neglect. October 1 was observed as International Day of Older Persons by the UN. This year, the theme centred around ageing with dignity and strengthening the support system for older persons worldwide.

Internal medicine consultant and geriatrician Dr Salwa Alsuwaidi highlighted how people are now living longer.

“Before the unification of the UAE, the average life expectancy was 53 years,” she said. “But now, with the improvement of health services in the country and the interventions we have, the average life expectancy is 80 years. People are living longer and the management of their health is becoming an important topic.”

Manjula said that since the organisation started its activities for older adults, a firm bond has been created among the 26 registered members.

“We are all grandparents,” she said. “We have lived a full life but we still have a lot to contribute to society. We were all strangers but now, a deep friendship has been built.”

Elderly people should socialise

Geriatric consultant Dr Rahul Unnikrishnan explained why such bonds of friendship are extremely important. “With ageing, there is social isolation,” he said. “As people get older, they lose their social skills, have cognitive impairment and suffer from lack of mobility. It is important to have places where older folks can mingle again.”