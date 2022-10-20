UAE participates in high-level international conference on border security, combating terrorism

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
The UAE participated in the International High-Level Conference on 'International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists', which was held in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, in the presence of Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan.
Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed the UAE delegation.
The conference, in which a number of foreign ministers and the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations participated, aimed to strengthen regional and international cooperation, as well as partnerships.
It also offered an opportunity for participants to exchange experiences in developing and implementing counterterrorism approaches — including preventive counter-extremism measures — as well as to strengthen political support for the UN's efforts to combat terrorism.
In his speech at the conference, Al Zaabi stressed that the UAE supported international efforts. He also described the country's efforts to combat terrorism and urged intensifying international coordination through the development of joint mechanisms and action plans, underscoring the importance of strengthening border security and management.
