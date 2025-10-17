  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB clear.png32.1°C

UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

Two right lanes on E11 towards Abu Dhabi will be off limits for motorists during this period

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 8:29 PM

Top Stories

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

Emirates Loves India: Free entry, venue, timings; all you need to know

Emirates Loves India: Free entry, venue, timings; all you need to know

Saudi Arabia: No limit on online orders of bottled Zamzam for residents

Saudi Arabia: No limit on online orders of bottled Zamzam for residents

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will be partially closed for nearly a month, starting Sunday, October 19.

The closure will be effective from midnight and will last until 6am on Thursday, November 13. Motorists are advised to use alternative roads during this period.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

The smart lens that could replace your phone: Inside XPANCEO’s $250 million vision for the future

thumb-image

How UAE's next decade will be run by digital-first natives with 'more productivity'

thumb-image

'We shouldn't have lost': UAE fans unite in support despite heartbreaking Qatar defeat

thumb-image

Unlock the Power of Your Money with Fee-Free Banking & 6.25% interest p.a.: Here's How Mashreq NEO PLUS is Redefining the Way UAE Banks Reward You

thumb-image

Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide over next two years, says CEO

 

Two right lanes on the road towards Abu Dhabi will be off limits for motorists during this period. Take a look at the affected section of the road:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this month, authorities in the Capital announced another partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) for 10 days due to roadworks. This closure is due to end on Monday, October 20.