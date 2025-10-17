UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will be partially closed for nearly a month, starting Sunday, October 19.

The closure will be effective from midnight and will last until 6am on Thursday, November 13. Motorists are advised to use alternative roads during this period.

Two right lanes on the road towards Abu Dhabi will be off limits for motorists during this period. Take a look at the affected section of the road:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this month, authorities in the Capital announced another partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) for 10 days due to roadworks. This closure is due to end on Monday, October 20.