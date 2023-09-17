UAE: Partial road closure announced for major Sharjah road

In July, boy's interview with a news outlet made rounds on social media and was even shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who extended a personal invitation to the emirate
Sharjah authority has announced partial road closure of a major road in the emirate on Sunday.
The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority announced the partial closure on Al Maliha Road.
The closure will come into effect from Tuesday, September 19, and will be implemented until October 18, 2023.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the change.
The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place during the mentioned period.
ALSO READ:
In July, boy's interview with a news outlet made rounds on social media and was even shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who extended a personal invitation to the emirate
She bootstrapped her first company from personal savings as employee
The ban barred workers from working in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily
The Emirati is set to return home on Monday
Major bank issues warning to some customers to be vigilant against scammers using QR codes to defraud residents
It is among the largest airport terminals in the world has the capability to handle 45 million passengers per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour
Ru’ya is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors who are looking to find employment, networking and skills development
Recently, he took to the Instagram to share a glimpse into the lovely time he spends with his son, baby Mohammed