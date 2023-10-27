UAE: Partial closure announced for Abu Dhabi road

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 1:30 PM

Abu Dhabi authority has announced partial road closure in the emirate from today.

The Integrate Transport Centre took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform motorists of the closure on Al Hisn Street.

The partial closure will be in place from 10pm Friday, until 5 am on Monday, October 30.

The routes highlighted in red will be affected, while those in green will be operating as usual.

Photo: ITCAbuDhabi/Twitter

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: