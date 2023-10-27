UAE: Partial closure announced for Abu Dhabi road

Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Abu Dhabi authority has announced partial road closure in the emirate from today.
The Integrate Transport Centre took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform motorists of the closure on Al Hisn Street.
The partial closure will be in place from 10pm Friday, until 5 am on Monday, October 30.
The routes highlighted in red will be affected, while those in green will be operating as usual.
Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
ALSO READ:
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000
After the video of his reckless behaviour went viral, the traffic department located the motorist and impounded his four-wheel drive