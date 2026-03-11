Parents who fail to vaccinate children may face up to Dh20,000 fine under new UAE draft law

Vaccines under national immunisation programme remain free; authorities may mandate shots during outbreaks

  Wed 11 Mar 2026
Parents or guardians who fail to ensure their children receive mandatory vaccinations under the UAE’s national immunisation programme could face fines of up to Dh20,000, according to a draft law recently approved by the Federal National Council.

The council approved the proposed amendments to the country’s infectious disease law during a session in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night, as part of efforts to strengthen the UAE’s framework for combating communicable diseases and safeguarding public health.

Under the new provisions, parents or guardians who refuse or neglect to have a child vaccinated in accordance with the national immunisation programme may be fined between Dh5,000 and Dh20,000. It is not immediately clear how the penalties will be enforced or under what circumstances authorities would initiate action against parents or guardians.

Under the UAE’s national immunisation programme, children receive a series of mandatory vaccinations from birth until Grade 11 to protect against a range of infectious diseases. The schedule includes several routine and combination vaccines administered at different stages of childhood as part of the country’s preventive healthcare system.

The law also confirms that vaccines provided through the national programme for newborns and other targeted groups will continue to be offered free of charge.

Authorities will also have the power to mandate vaccinations in certain circumstances to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Any decision requiring vaccination must be publicly announced through media and communication channels.

Individuals whose medical condition prevents them from receiving a vaccine may be exempted from such requirements.

The amendments are part of an update to the UAE’s legal framework governing infectious diseases, aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, improving response mechanisms and ensuring the country remains prepared for future health threats.

During the session, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh said updating the legislation is necessary given the rapid developments in the global health landscape and the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that strong legislative frameworks help ensure the country can respond quickly and effectively to public health risks while protecting the well-being of the community.

The law forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance national health security and reinforce preventive healthcare systems across the country.